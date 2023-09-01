PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly gain as investors brace for US jobs report

By Swati Verma

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday as investors braced for U.S. jobs data that could confirm the economy's recent cooling trend and reduced rate hike expectations that have set gold on track for its second straight week of gains.

Spot gold XAU= climbed 0.2% to $1,943.80 per ounce by 1008 GMT and was poised for a 1.5% weekly gain after prices touched one-month highs on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.2% at $1,970.40.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) report is due at 1230 GMT after data earlier this week showed job openings hit a 2-1/2-year low in July and the economy grew at a slightly less brisk pace than anticipated in the second quarter.

Gold prices could "stabilise and recover a little bit as marketers try again and again to get some hope that monetary policy is done," Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said. "A tight labour market will keep the Fed on hold for quite some time," he said.

U.S. bond yields were set to end the week about 3% lower, while the dollar was on course to snap a six-week winning streak as slowing monthly inflation cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged this month.USD/US/

"With pockets of data suggesting that the world's largest economy could be slowing, investors are now looking ahead to when the Fed will cut interest rates and this is boosting gold," Rupert Rowling, a market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.

Lower U.S. interest rates weigh on bond yields and the dollar, making non-yielding bullion more attractive for overseas buyers.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= gained 0.8% to $24.62 per ounce, while platinum XPT= climbed 0.9% to $976.61. Both metals were also set for weekly gains.

Palladium XPD= was up 1% to $1,226.35.

(Reporting by Swati Verma and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.