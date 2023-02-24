PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly fall as more U.S. rate hikes expected

By Arundhati Sarkar

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices headed for another weekly fall on Friday, holding near last session's two-month lows as prospects of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed bullion's appeal amid a slew of strong economic data.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,821.80 per ounce by 0946 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% to $1,829.60.

Bullion has lost about 7% since the beginning of February, having posted significant declines in the previous two out of three weeks and is down about 1% this week.

Gold is trying to find support around the $1,820 level, but prices could drift still lower towards $1,776 on strong personal consumption expenditure data, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"The market is looking to stabilise after the long overdue correction, which has now been unfolding for the past three weeks."

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the PCE data for January, is due at 1330 GMT and will be closely watched by traders.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. GDP increased at a revised 2.7% annualised rate last quarter, while new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.

Recent economic data out of the United States points to a resilient economy, giving more ammunition to central banks to raise rates.

"There's been a meaningful hawkish shift in the way that markets perceive this whole string of economic data releases... enough for markets to conclude that the Fed might be looking at higher-for-longer interest rates," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

The dollar index .DXY meanwhile held its ground, making bullion a less attractive bet for overseas buyers. USD/

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $21.2014 per ounce, platinum XPT= dropped 0.9% to $938.23, and palladium XPD= shed 0.5% to $1,441.70.

