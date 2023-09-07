News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly dip with resilient US economy in focus

September 07, 2023 — 09:58 pm EDT

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday but were set for a weekly decline as the dollar and Treasury yields held firm with strong U.S. economic data raising concerns of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,922.87 per ounce, as of 0116 GMT, but set for a 0.8% weekly fall. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $1,946.90.

* The dollar was headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years, bolstered by a resilient run of U.S. economic data. USD/

* New filings for state unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week to the lowest level since February, data showed on Thursday.

* U.S. Treasury yields declined on Thursday, as a move higher following the jobs data proved to be short-lived, with investors scanning comments from a host of Fed officials. US/

* New York Fed President John Williams kept his options open over future U.S. interest rate policy, acknowledging falling inflation and a better balanced economy, which suggests there is no urgency for a rate rise later this month.

* Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said getting the economy on the "golden path" - where inflation falls but recession is avoided - is possible, but not a guarantee.

* Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said while it "could be appropriate" to skip an interest-rate increase in September, more policy tightening will likely be needed to get inflation down to 2% in a timely way.

* China held 69.62 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of August, up from 68.69 million ounces at end-July, data showed.

* Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $23.01 per ounce and platinum XPT= gained 0.3% to $906.14. However, both were set for their worst weeks since June 23.

* Palladium XPD= was up 0.2% at $1,214.83, but on course for its fourth consecutive weekly fall.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1600 Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States

