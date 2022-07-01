PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly dip as India import duty hike adds to headwinds

* Gold's support at $1,800 has evaporated - analyst

* Euro zone factory production falls in June

* Silver trading below $20 an ounce (Recasts, adds comments, updates details and prices)

By Arundhati Sarkar

July 1 (Reuters) - Gold fell below $1,800 on Friday en route to a third straight weekly dip as a stronger dollar and prospects of higher interest rates eroded its safe-haven appeal, with an import tax hike by India also seen dampening demand for bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,795.89 per ounce by 0925 GMT, after touching its lowest since May 16 at $1,791.30.

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.7% to $1,795.10.

Coming off their worst quarter since early 2021 amidst aggressive monetary policy from top central banks, non-interest bearing gold has lost about 1.7% so far this week, with a stronger dollar heaping further pressure. [USD/][US/]

The ECB is also likely to start raising rates this month. [ECILT/EU]

"Despite the current risk off mood and with financial markets a 'sea of red', the go-to safe haven just now is the U.S. dollar," rather than precious metals, independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Norman said "the very significant increase in import duties in India" had also hurt prices. [MKTS/GLOB]

India, the world's second biggest bullion consumer, raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5% in a bid to bring down the trade deficit.

Gold's retreat came despite data showing euro zone manufacturing production fell last month for the first time since the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

Spot silver fell 2.1% to $19.82 per ounce, and has dropped about 6.3% this week.

Silver was suffering because of its greater industrial exposure with investors fearing a global recession was looming, Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money said, adding that silver "seems unable to find any footholds".

Platinum slipped 1% to $885.31, and faces a fourth consecutive weekly fall. Palladium dropped 1.1% to $1,915.04, but has gained about 1.5% this week.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.