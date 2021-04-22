PRECIOUS-Gold set for third straight weekly gain as U.S. yields, dollar pull back

April 23 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Friday and was poised for a third straight weekly rise as a softer U.S. dollar, falling Treasury yields and a dip in equities after U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal to hike capital gains tax encouraged investors to flock towards bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,787.11 per ounce by 0135 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67 on Thursday. The metal has gained about 0.6% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,788.10 per ounce.

* The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. [USD/]

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower on news that Biden will propose a tax hike for high earners, to fund about $1 trillion in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten education and paid leave for workers. [US/]

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 13-month low last week.

* Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold exports in 10 months as shipments to India leaped to their highest since 2013, Swiss customs data showed.

* Uzbekistan's central bank will resume gold sales when it feels the price of the metal is peaking, deputy governor Behzod Khamraev told Reuters.

* Global silver demand will rise this year to its highest since 2015, the Silver Institute said in a report on Thursday.

* Palladium rose 0.1% to $2,840 per ounce but was off a record $2,891.50 hit on Thursday. Many analysts expect a further run towards $3,000 per ounce as automakers ramp up purchases of the metal, worsening a supply shortage.

* Silver eased 0.3% to $26.10 per ounce. Platinum was little changed at $1,203.10.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK

Retail Sales MM, YY

March 0600 UK

Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM

March 0715 France Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April 0730 Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April 0800 EU

Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April 0830 UK

Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs

April 1345 US

Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April 1400 US

New Home Sales-Units

March (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061823666/3590 (If within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780); Reuters Messaging: Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

