PRECIOUS-Gold set for second weekly loss on rising yields as rate hikes loom

By Arundhati Sarkar

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were on track for a second straight weekly drop, as prospects of higher interest rates and rising bond yields challenged bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold XAU= shed 0.4% to $1,620.79 per ounce by 0839 GMT. Bullion prices have shed 1.3% this week.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.7% to $1,624.60.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR scaled a fresh peak since June 2008, while the dollar index =USD held steady, making gold a less favoured bet for investors. USD/US/

"Gold continues to be driven by the ebb and flow in yields as well as the strength of the U.S. dollar," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"While yields continue to edge higher the direction of travel for gold is likely to remain towards the downside and a break of the September lows towards $1,600."

Aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Fed, as well as other central banks have seen gold fall over 11% so far this year as its lack of yield makes other interest-bearing assets far more attractive.

Meanwhile, adding to the recent hawkish rhetoric, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday said the U.S. central bank is "going to keep raising rates for a while."

However, "most of the headwinds are already priced in, and this will provide a floor to gold prices at around $1,580-$1,620 zone," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity and currency research at Religare Broking.

The Fed might also go slightly slow on rate hikes after the November meeting as the impact of rising borrowing costs on the economy emerges and that too should be gold supportive, Sachdeva added.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= fell 1.4% to $18.40 per ounce, platinum XPT= dropped 0.8% to $906.50, and palladium XPD= slipped 1.3% to $2,031.55 per ounce. All three metals were set for weekly gains.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

