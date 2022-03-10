PRECIOUS-Gold set for second weekly gain as Ukraine crisis lifts appeal
March 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices were set for a second weekly gain as talks between Russia and Ukraine made little apparent progress, although bullion saw a dip on Friday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields on the back of inflation data assuaged its safe-haven appeal.
* Bullion gained about 1.2% so far this week.
* There was no breakthrough in the first high-level talks between foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine, who met in Turkey on Thursday since Moscow invaded its neighbour.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Thursday and topped 2% for the first time in two weeks after U.S. inflation data confirmed rapidly rising prices, locking in expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week. [US/]
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Investors took stock of the U.S. inflation data, which was in line with expectations but also showed the biggest year-on-year increase since January 1982.
* The European Central Bank took a hawkish turn on Thursday saying it would end its asset purchases this summer, paving the way for a rate hike later in the year.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its next policy statement on March 16.
