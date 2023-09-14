PRECIOUS-Gold set for second weekly drop on higher-for-longer rate jitters

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on track for their second straight weekly decline on Friday as U.S. inflation readings for August reinforced market bets for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after a likely rate pause next week.
* U.S. producer prices increased by the most in more than a year in August while retail sales also beat expectations, boosted by a surge in gasoline prices. This comes after U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months last month.
* The European Central Bank raised its key interest rate to a record high of 4% on Thursday, but signalled that the hike was likely to be its last.
* The London Bullion Market Association called for proposals from service firms to create a secure global database that would improve trust in thegold markets value chain.
* Global demand for silver will decline by 9.4% this year largely due to a drop in investment, but the market will maintain a deficit, according to a report from Chilean state agency Cochilco.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
