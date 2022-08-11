US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold set for fourth weekly gain as U.S. dollar under pressure

    Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, weighed
down by an uptick in the Treasury yields and prospects of U.S.
interest rate hikes, although broader weakness in the dollar
kept bullion on track for its fourth weekly gain.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was flat at $1,787.57 per ounce, as of
0120 GMT. However, bullion has gained 0.7% so far this week.
    * U.S. gold futures <GCv1> fell 0.2% to $1,803.10.
    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields <US10YT=RR> were
hovering near a three-week peak, increasing the opportunity cost
of holding non-interest-bearing gold. [US/]
    * Data on Thursday showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly
fell in July. It came a day after news that consumer prices
(CPI) were unchanged in July due to a drop in gasoline prices.
[nL1N2ZL1B4] [nL1N2ZL0KI]
    * San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly
said a 50-basis-point interest rate hike in September "makes
sense" given the recent economic data including on inflation,
but that she is open to a bigger rate hike if data warrants.
[nS0N2YH093]
    * Earlier this week, U.S. Fed policymakers noted that they
would continue to tighten monetary policy until price pressures
were fully broken. [nS0N2YH091]
    * Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 61.5%
chance of a 50-basis-point hike in September and a 38.5% chance
of a 75-basis-point increase. <FEDWATCH>
    * Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.
    * The dollar <=USD> was set for its third weekly loss in
four against its rivals. A weaker greenback makes
dollar-denominated gold less expensive for other currencies.
[USD/]
    * Spot silver <XAG=> eased 0.1% to $20.27 per ounce,
platinum <XPT=> fell 0.2% to $954.32, and palladium <XPD=> was
steady at $2,277.13.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600  UK      GDP Est 3M/3M               June
    0600  UK      GDP Estimate MM, YY         June
    0600  UK      Manufacturing Output MM     June
    0600  UK      GDP Prelim QQ, YY           Q2
    0645  France  CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY  July
    1200  India   Industrial Output YY        June
    1230  US      Import prices YY            July
    1400  US      U Mich Sentiment Prelim     Aug


 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
 ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848
5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:
Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Most Popular