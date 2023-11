PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in three on Fed pause bets

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose slightly on Friday, on track for their first weekly gain in three, as investors grew confident that the U.S. Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, sending the dollar and Treasury yields lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,984.26 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 6 in the last session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were steady at $1,987.

* Bullion is up 2.5% so far this week.

* The dollar =USD was on track for a weekly drop, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while yields on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR hovered near two-month lows. USD/

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, which could help the Fed's fight against inflation.

* On Tuesday, data showed U.S. headline consumer prices were flat in October, against expectations for a 0.1% rise. Core CPI, at 0.2%, came in below a forecast of 0.3%.

* The slowing jobs market and weaker-than-expected consumer inflation data prompted market participants to revise their forecasts for future Fed action.

* Traders now widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.6% to $23.83 per ounce, while platinum XPT= was flat at $892.58. Palladium XPD= eased 0.2% to $1,035.77 per ounce.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Retail Sales MM Oct

0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Oct

0700 UK Retail Sales YY Oct

1000 EU HICP Final MM Oct

1000 EU HICP Final YY Oct

1330 US Housing Starts Number Oct 1315 Bank of England interest-rate setter Megan Greene speaks in a panel discussion about the outlook for monetary policy

0830 Keynote speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the 33rd Frankfurt European Banking Congress

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.