US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in six on slowdown fears

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices were flat on Friday, pressured by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and fears over aggressive rate hikes, although heightened slowdown worries kept safe-haven bullion on track for its first weekly gain in six.

July 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, pressured by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and fears over aggressive rate hikes, although heightened slowdown worries kept safe-haven bullion on track for its first weekly gain in six.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold held its ground at $1,717 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT, after rising more than 1% in the previous session. Bullion gained 0.6% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,715.50 per ounce.

* The dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

* The European Central Bank raised interest rates by more than expected on Thursday as concerns about runaway inflation trumped worries about growth.

* Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* Investors' focus now shifts to U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting due next week where policymakers are expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

* The number of Americans enrolling for unemployment benefits rose for a third straight week last week, while factory activity slumped this month, the newest indications the U.S. economy is slowing under the weight of rising interest rates and high inflation.

* Japan's core consumer inflation remained above the central bank's 2% target for a third straight month in June, as the economy faced pressure from high global raw material prices.

* Spot silver was down 0.4% at $18.78 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $874.50, and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $1,891.20.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan

JaibunBK Mfg PMI Flash SA

July

0600 UK

Retail Sales MM, YY

June

0600 UK

Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM

June

0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0800 EU

S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0830 UK

Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs

July

1345 US

S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular