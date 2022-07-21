PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in six on slowdown fears

July 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, pressured by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and fears over aggressive rate hikes, although heightened slowdown worries kept safe-haven bullion on track for its first weekly gain in six.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold held its ground at $1,717 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT, after rising more than 1% in the previous session. Bullion gained 0.6% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,715.50 per ounce.

* The dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

* The European Central Bank raised interest rates by more than expected on Thursday as concerns about runaway inflation trumped worries about growth.

* Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* Investors' focus now shifts to U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting due next week where policymakers are expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

* The number of Americans enrolling for unemployment benefits rose for a third straight week last week, while factory activity slumped this month, the newest indications the U.S. economy is slowing under the weight of rising interest rates and high inflation.

* Japan's core consumer inflation remained above the central bank's 2% target for a third straight month in June, as the economy faced pressure from high global raw material prices.

* Spot silver was down 0.4% at $18.78 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $874.50, and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $1,891.20.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan

JaibunBK Mfg PMI Flash SA

July

0600 UK

Retail Sales MM, YY

June

0600 UK

Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM

June

0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0800 EU

S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0830 UK

Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs

July

1345 US

S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

