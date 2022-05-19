PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in five as dollar rally eases
May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session, and were set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the U.S. dollar receded from two-decade highs, reviving demand for safe-haven bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* Gold prices have climbed about 1.7% so far this week.
* The U.S. dollar slipped across the board, extending its pullback from a two-decade high, as most major currencies battered by the greenback's advance this year drew buyers. [USD/]
* A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell, lifting demand for zero-yield gold, as continued softness in U.S. economic data fuelled growth concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. [US/] [MKTS/GLOB]
* As bullion yields no interest it can become less attractive to investors when short-term U.S. interest rates are hiked. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises.
* The U.S. Fed will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found.
* Reflecting an uptick in demand, SPDR Gold Trust
* Spot silver
* Platinum
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryGLD
Other TopicsWorld Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- EXCLUSIVE-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling