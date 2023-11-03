PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly drop in four, US jobs data in focus

By Harshit Verma

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gold was headed for its first weekly loss in nearly a month on Friday as the safe-haven rally cooled, while traders largely kept to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

Gold is down nearly 1% for the week so far, moving away from the key $2,000 mark hit last month on escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"Gold prices have slipped back due to a reduction in the geopolitical risk premium as the markets get used to the idea of a long slog between Israel and Hamas," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

"Money is coming out of gold and the U.S. dollar and moving back into risky assets."

Traders are now pricing in an 80% chance that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, which is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs last month.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= was down 0.5% at $22.63 per ounce and was on track for its second straight weekly loss.

