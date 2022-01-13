PRECIOUS-Gold set for best weekly gain since Nov as U.S. dollar, yields ease

By Asha Sistla

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Friday but the metal was set for its best weekly gain since November, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, as traders awaited more economic data for clarity about the Federal Reserve's tapering policy.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,824.25 per ounce by 0248 GMT, after snapping a four-session rally on Thursday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged up 0.2% to $1,824.30.

The metal has climbed about 1.6% this week, recouping most of the losses of the first week of 2022.

"Gold had been buoyant this week on expectations the Fed will not have to hike interest rates too aggressively," Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

"However, the yellow metal's failure to break above $1,830 and hawkish comments from two Fed bankers caused the contract to retreat to close lower Thursday."

The dollar was headed for its largest weekly fall in eight months on Friday, making the greenback-priced gold cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased off two-year highs hit earlier this week. USD/US/

Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the latest and most senior U.S. central banker to signal that the Fed is likely to start raising interest rates in March.

Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors await U.S. economic data including retail sales and industrial production due later in the day, after December inflation print came in line with expectations.

Sandu said gold was moving back and forth in consolidation and a break above the $1,830 resistance would take prices to the next resistance at $1,860.

Spot silver XAG= was flat at $23.08 an ounce, platinum XPT= was up 0.2% at $971.61, and palladium XPD= fell 0.9% to $1,869.91.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.