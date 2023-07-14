News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold set for best week in 14 on expected pause in Fed rate hikes

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

July 14, 2023 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

By Seher Dareen

July 14 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday having gained in the previous five sessions as growing expectations of a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes set bullion on course for its biggest weekly gain since April.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $1,955.90 per ounce by 0952 GMT, but has gained 1.6% so far this week and earlier hit its highest since June 16. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 eased 0.2% to $1,960.50.

Peter Fertig, an analyst with Quantitative Commodity Research, noted some of the Fed members had said a further rate hike in September was a strong possibility.

"Therefore from the interest rate side, there is still some headwind for the precious metal," he said.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR edged up from their two-week low on Thursday, making non-yielding bullion less attractive to investors. US/

Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said he was not ready to call an all-clear on inflation and favoured more rate hikes this year - a sentiment reflected in June's FOMC minutes.

The markets, however, anticipate one 25 bps rate hike at the Fed's July 25-26 meeting for this year, per CME's Fedwatch tool.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The prospect of slowing U.S. inflation drove the dollar towards a 15-month low. USD/

Gold's advance for the week was less than the broad dollar decline, which highlighted the risk of a pullback if short covering lifts the U.S. currency, Saxo Bank head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen said in a note.

In other metals, spot silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $24.74 per ounce, but was set for its biggest weekly gain since March.

Platinum XPT= was down 0.2% to $970.47 and palladium XPD= dipped 1.1% to $1,280.57, but both were poised for a second consecutive weekly rise.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.