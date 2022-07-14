PRECIOUS-Gold set for 5th weekly fall on dollar rally, rate hike fears
July 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Friday, with bullion on course for a fifth straight weekly decline as a relentless surge in the dollar and fears of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes weighed on demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* Gold prices are down 1.8% this week.
* The dollar was perched near 20-year highs, suppressing demand for greenback-priced bullion among buyers holding other currencies. A strong dollar sent gold down more than 2% in the previous session. [USD/]
* However, the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower, slightly buoying zero-yield gold. [US/]
* Two of the Fed's most hawkish policymakers on Thursday said they favoured another 75-basis-point interest rate increase at the U.S. central bank's policy meeting this month, not the bigger rate hike traders had raced to price in after a report Wednesday showed inflation was accelerating.
* Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* SPDR Gold Trust
* Spot silver
* Platinum
* Palladium
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY June
0200 China Retail Sales YY
June
0200 China GDP YY
Q2
1100 EU
Reserve Assets Total
June
1230 US
Retail Sales MM
June
1315 US
Industrial Production MM June
1400 US
U Mich Sentiment Prelim
July
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
