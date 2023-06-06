PRECIOUS-Gold searches for direction on Fed rate hike policy

By Seher Dareen

June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors sought more clarity around the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook, but lower Treasury yields kept a floor under non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,960.70 per ounce by 0938 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $1,977.20.

"There's still considerable uncertainty over what the Fed's going to do...there was a really strong nonfarm payroll but then weaker unemployment...and the ISM data showed weakness across the board," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Ultimately it all hangs on the CPI data on Tuesday (June 13)...a strong inflation report kills any hope of a pause, and something in line would give us that confidence to pause next month," Erlam highlighted.

Traders now see a 78% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, a change from the 10 straight rate increases.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slipped, improving the opportunity cost of holding gold which yields no interest. US/

The dollar index .DXY was steady, yet held close to the two-month high from May 31. A stronger dollar makes bullion less expensive for investors holding other currencies.

"Considering there is no further high impact U.S. data for the week, I do not expect much in terms of gold price movement."

On the other side of the Atlantic, hawkish comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel on Monday cemented expectations for further rate hikes in June. .EU

