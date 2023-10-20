PRECIOUS-Gold scales 3-month peak as Middle East conflict lifts demand

By Brijesh Patel

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a three-month high on Friday and were set for a second straight weekly gain, with demand bolstered by the Middle East conflict and expectations that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes are nearing an end.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,978.17 per ounce by 0332 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 20. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 added 0.5% to $1,990.50.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave "from inside," implying that an expected ground invasion to annihilate Hamas could be nearing.

"There is fear that it's (Israel-Hamas war) going to escalate into something of a broader regional crisis, potentially a protracted conflict... So we are seeing investors positioning in safe havens," said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Gold, often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen 2.4% this week.

"Gold prices were supported as fears of another Fed rate hike in 2023 subside. We remain neutral towards gold prices for 2023, expecting prices to average $1,950/oz," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his remarks to the Economic Club of New York agreed "in principle" that the rise in yields was helping to further tighten financial conditions and "at the margin" might lessen the need for additional rate increases.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said recent data and higher bond market borrowing costs give the central bank space to deliberate on its next monetary policy move.

Markets are widely expecting the Fed to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting next month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.<FEDWATCH>

Spot silver XAG= eased 0.1% to $23.01 per ounce, but was heading for second weekly rise. Platinum XPT= rose 0.1% to $891.88 and palladium XPD= climbed 0.3% to $1,116.82.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.