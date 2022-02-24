PRECIOUS-Gold rises with Russia-Ukraine situation in focus
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday, steadying after a volatile session, as investors reassessed the situation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and fresh sanctions against Moscow from the West.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* The metal jumped more than 3% on Thursday to hit its highest level since September 2020 at $1,973.96, before reversing course to close lower.
* On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders who are advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
* Commodity prices jumped to multi-year highs on Thursday, buoyed by prospects of tighter supplies due to the possibility of more sanctions on Russian exports, transport disruptions and Moscow withholding supplies.
* U.S. President Joe Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions, measures that impede Russia's ability to do business in major currencies, along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises.
* Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in gold and other precious metals have seen massive inflows as investors rush to shield themselves.
* Palladium prices are up nearly 28% this year, while gold has gained about 4.5%.
* Auto-catalyst metal palladium
* Russia's Nornickel
* Spot silver
