PRECIOUS-Gold rises, set for second weekly gain as focus flips to US jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

August 31, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday and was poised for a second straight weekly gain, helped by diminished chances of U.S. interest rate hikes this year after a data-filled week that concludes with the pivotal jobs report later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= gained 0.2% to $1,942.56 per ounce by 0130 GMT, looking set for a more than 1% weekly gain after prices touched one-month highs on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 climbed 0.2% to $1,969.40.

* U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar were set to end the week lower, making gold attractive for other currency holders. USD/US/

* U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in six months in July, but slowing monthly inflation rates cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged next month.

* Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic laid out a case on Thursday against any further U.S. interest rate hikes, saying monetary policy is already tight enough to bring inflation back down to 2% over a "reasonable" period.

* Euro zone inflation held steady in August but underlying price growth fell as expected, a mixed picture that complicates life for the European Central Bank.

* Japan's factory activity shrank for a third straight month in August, a survey showed on Friday.

* Impala Platinum IMPJ.J Chief Executive said a rapid decline in palladium and rhodium prices that has squeezed profits, lowered dividend payouts and shifted the focus to cutting costs caught platinum miners off guard.

* Other precious metals were on track for weekly gains as well. Spot silver XAG= added 0.4% to $24.53 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $970.23 and palladium XPD= jumped 1.6% to $1,233.63.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 Euro zone HCOB Mfg Final PMI Aug

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Aug

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls Aug

1230 US Unemployment Rate Aug

1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Aug

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Aug

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

