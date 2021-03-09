US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker U.S. Treasury yields, dollar

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, adding to a 2% jump in the previous session after a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar lifted the metal's appeal.

March 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, adding to a 2% jump in the previous session after a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar lifted the metal's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,716.51 per ounce by 0041 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 5 at $1,676.10 on Monday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,714.20.

* U.S. Treasury yields dropped overnight, pulling back from a recent 13-month high on the benchmark note, as investors bought back bonds in a selloff that market participants have deemed overextended.

* Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest paying gold.

* The dollar on Tuesday slipped from its 3-1/2-month high as U.S. yields stabilized ahead of key inflation data and Treasury auctions this week.

* The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to advance President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, clearing the way for the measure to be considered on Wednesday, when it is expected to pass.

* The world economy is set to rebound this year with 5.6% growth and expand 4.0% next year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its interim economic outlook.

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.1% to 1,061.98 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,063.43 tonnes a day earlier. [GOL/ETF]

* The global platinum market will be roughly balanced this year after a record undersupply of almost a million ounces in 2020, but more deficits loom as demand picks up, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said.

* Silver rose 0.2% to $25.96 an ounce. Palladium was little changed at $2,296.70. Platinum was steady at $1,169.19.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China PPI, CPI YY Feb 1330 US

CPI MM, SA Feb (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More