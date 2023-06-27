PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar; traders await data, cues from Fed

By Seher Dareen

June 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday on a weaker dollar ahead of key of economic data from China and the United States due in the week, as well as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech, to assess how rate hikes would pan out.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,928.14 per ounce by 0402 GMT while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.2% to $1,937.70.

"If the dollar falls but yields edge up (softer Fed tone, neutral/upbeat data), gold may stumble but remain muted as silver, platinum and palladium rise," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

"Looking ahead, (gold) will continue to try reconciling signs of a deepening slowdown in global economic activity with this hawkish central bank turn."

The dollar index .DXY edged down 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. USD/

Benchmark U.S. yields US10YT=RR were at session-highs, rising from a near three-week low in the previous session. US/

Economic data including China's Purchasing Managers' Index, and a key U.S. inflation gauge this week could provide a clearer picture on the macroeconomic situation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell would be speaking at the policy panel before the European Central Bank Forum in Sintra on banking at 1330 GMT on Wednesday.

"Worryingly, the core personal consumption expenditure reading... is seen holding unchanged at 4.7%. Market-wide risk appetite seems likely to suffer if the traders see such an outcome as beckoning more hikes this year," Spivak highlighted.MKTS/GLOB

Investors now expect a 74% chance of a rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen from 2024 onwards.

High interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding gold, which is a safe investment during economic uncertainties.

Additionally, in top-gold consumer China, investors will be eyeing industrial profits for May on Wednesday along with manufacturing and non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for June on Friday, which could provide hints for further stimulus measures to bolster economic recovery.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.6% to $22.89 per ounce, platinum XPT= was up 0.8% to $931.15, while palladium XPD= jumped 1% to $1,318.99.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.