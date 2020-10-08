US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on softer dollar, U.S. stimulus hopes

Gold prices edged higher on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism over a new U.S. coronavirus relief aid after President Donald Trump said talks with Congress have restarted.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,898.31 per ounce by 0054 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,902.60.

* The dollar index was on track for a second consecutive weekly decline. [USD/]

* In an interview, Trump said there was a good chance a deal over COVID-19 relief could be reached, but gave no other details about a possible agreement.

* House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout from the pandemic could only move through Congress with guarantees that a comprehensive aid bill would be developed too.

* Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures as it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* Trump's physician said on Thursday that the U.S. president had completed his course of therapy for COVID-19, had remained stable since returning to the White House and could resume public engagements on Saturday.

* Gold-backed exchange traded funds added more than 1,000 tonnes of bullion worth $60 billion at current prices to their stockpile in the first nine months of 2020, driving a sizzling price rally, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.

* The world's central banks sold more gold in August than they bought, the WGC said, ending a year-and-a-half-long run of monthly gold accumulation and helping stall a rapid rise in gold prices.

* Silver rose 0.4% to $23.93 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $867.06, and palladium was up 0.3% to $2,379.29.

