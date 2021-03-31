US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on softer dollar, but set for worst quarter in 4-plus years

Contributor
Shreyansi Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Gold clawed back on Wednesday, boosted by a weaker dollar, but was still set for its biggest quarterly decline in more than four years as elevated U.S. bond yields dented its appeal.

By Shreyansi Singh

March 31 (Reuters) - Gold clawed back on Wednesday, boosted by a weaker dollar, but was still set for its biggest quarterly decline in more than four years as elevated U.S. bond yields dented its appeal.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.8% to $1,698.00 per ounce by 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), having earlier touched its lowest since March 8 at $1,677.61. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.7% to $1,698.40.

Gold is down over 10% for the quarter and is on track for its worst quarterly performance since end-December 2016. It is also set for a third straight monthly decline.

"As we've seen bond yields stabilize and the dollar pull back off its recent highs, we have seen a little move off the lows in the gold market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The U.S. dollar .DXY edged off a near five-month peak. USD/

The market also took note of a "very large structural stimulus plan", Meger said, adding there is concern about inflationary pressures.

U.S. President Joe Biden will explain the funding of a $3 trillion-$4 trillion infrastructure plan, after saying 90% of adult Americans would be eligible for vaccination by April 19.

"The market is watching to see whether or not the $1,680 support level is going to hold," said Daniel Ghali, TD Securities commodity strategist.

Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising Treasury yields have challenged that status as they translate into a higher opportunity cost of holding bullion. US/

"Gold and silver markets seem to be looking beyond a third wave to focus on the projected vaccination progress, especially in the United States," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

Silver XAG= rose 1% to $24.25, but was down over 8% for the month.

Platinum XPT= gained 3% to $1,189.50, while palladium XPD= climbed 1.3% to $2,622.38 and was heading for its best month since February 2020.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061823666/3590 (If within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780); Reuters Messaging: Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular