PRECIOUS-Gold rises on dollar pullback, hopes of slower rate hikes

By Seher Dareen

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose 1% on Tuesday, helped by a retreat in the dollar and hopes around less aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve going forward.

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.8% to $1,755.29 per ounce by 10:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.7% to $1,751.60.

The dollar =USD was down 0.2% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

With the bulk of rate hikes from the Fed being priced in, investors are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel in terms of an end to the hikes, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Future.

The U.S. central bank delivered a fourth consecutive 75-basis-point rate hike earlier this month to tame soaring inflation.

However, traders are now pricing in a 50-basis-point increase at the Fed's December meeting after minutes of the last policy meeting signalled a slower pace of hikes. FEDWATCH

Investor focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday that could offer more clarity on the central bank's policy stance.

Gold is sensitive to rising interest rates as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

"A potential recovery in the dollar and still-rising interest rates around the world means investors might shy away from low- and zero-yielding assets like gold," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, said in a note.

Traders also kept a close tab on unrest in top bullion consumer China as police were out in force in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests against COVID-19 curbs.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 2.1% to $21.36 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 1.4% to $1,002.24 and palladium XPD= was up 1.1% at $1,864.01.

