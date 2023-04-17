US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

April 17, 2023 — 11:25 pm EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

By Kavya Guduru

April 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday after two sessions of losses as the dollar eased, while investors sought more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $2,001.09 per ounce, as of 0310 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.3% to $2,012.40.

"Given the sharp moves of late and little tier-1 economic data to guide this week, we should expect gold to consolidate in the $1,980-$2,020 range," said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was 0.1% lower and made bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. USD/

Gold prices fell to an about two-week low on Monday after data showed manufacturing activity in New York state increased for the first time in five months, and confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders improved for a fourth straight month in April. The data added to bets of an interest rate hike by the Fed at its May meeting.

The CME FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing in a 87.1% chance of a 25 basis-point hike in May.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim the non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Focus will now be on comments from Fed officials this week before they enter into a blackout period from April 22 ahead of the central bank's May 2-3 meeting.

"There is too much earnings, political, geopolitical and central bank risk on the table," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note, and that only a couple of risks need to rattle markets to trigger safe-haven flows towards gold with the metal's path towards record territory still present. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, top bullion consumer China's economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter as the country's gross domestic product grew 4.5% year-on-year, beating analyst forecasts.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $25.06 per ounce, platinum XPT= added 0.2% to $1,050.24 and palladium XPD= gained 0.6% at $1,569.67.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Sohini Goswami)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.