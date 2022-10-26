PRECIOUS-Gold rises as U.S. bond yields fall, dollar muted

By Eileen Soreng

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, helped by a frail U.S. dollar and fall in Treasury yields, while investors awaited guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance to gauge whether a slowdown is likely.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,656.60 per ounce by 0418 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,660.90.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell, moving further away from a near 15-year high hit last week, as data signalled that the Fed's aggressive tightening was cooling the economy.

The dollar index=USD lingered close to a three-week low touched on Tuesday.

Gold could see further near-term upside moves if U.S. dollar continues to weaken and bond yields fall, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

"With the bearish positioning for gold prices, the possibility of a strong near-term rally could be on the table if any indications of a rate slowdown is presented from the Fed."

While the Fed is widely expected to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest-rate hike in November, it is also likely to debate how much higher it can safely push borrowing costs.

Rising interest rates dim bullion's appeal, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Investors will keep a close watch for U.S. GDP and core inflation measures, and Thursday's policy meet of the European Central Bank.

Spot gold is biased to retest a support at $1,644 per ounce, a break below which could open the way into $1,625-$1,633 range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.6% to $19.46 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.6% to $920.90 and palladium XPD= climbed 1.9% to $1,960.49.

