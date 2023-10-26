PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Mideast conflict dominates sentiment

By Swati Verma

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Thursday as the Middle East conflict kept investors worried, with safe-haven bullion standing firm despite a stronger U.S. dollar and bonds yields.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.4% to $1,986.79 per ounce by 0348 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1edged up 0.1% to $1,997.10.

The dollar and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed after data indicated that new-home sales surged to a 19-month high in September, affirming market expectations of prolonged high rates heading into 2024. US/

Investors now await the U.S. GDP numbers for the third quarter later in the day and the PCE price index on Friday ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week.

"The Federal Reserve clearly sees higher interest rates as a route to reining in inflation," said Nikos Kavalis, Managing Director at Metals Focus.

There's nothing stopping them from one more hike as the U.S. economy is pretty robust, Kavalis added.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at a record high on Thursday, snapping a 15-month streak of hikes.

On geopolitical front, Israel kept up its strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza as it prepared for a ground invasion, and world powers at the United Nations failed to secure plans to deliver critical humanitarian aid.

The impact of geopolitical events has been generally short-lived on gold versus the impact of macro events or financial catastrophes that may force global authorities to implement very aggressive monetary and fiscal policies, Kavalis noted.

Gold is often sought as a safe asset in times of economic and political turmoil, although higher interest rates dampen the appeal of bullion, which pays no interest.

Spot silver XAG= gained 0.2% to $22.93 an ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $899.50 and palladium XPD= eased 0.1% to $1,124.80.

