PRECIOUS-Gold rises as inflationary pressures mount, yields fall
* U.S. CPI data, ECB meet in focus this week
* Yields slip from 3-1/2 week highs
* Platinum, palladium prices fall (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
By Kavya Guduru
June 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday after mounting inflation concerns boosted safe-haven bids for the precious metal and as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields added support.
"Gold is being supported by rising worries about inflation, which is historically a bullish element for the metals markets," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.
World shares and bond yields dipped from recent highs as a surprise 50-basis-point rate increase in Australia raised concern over policy tightening ahead of a European Central Bank meeting this week. [MKTS/GLOB][US/]
Although gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation, interest rate hikes remain a potential headwind since that translates into a higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
"Gold traders tend to read central bank meetings and monetary policy moves as a double-edged sword," Wyckoff added.
Boosting gold's appeal on the day, U.S. Treasury yields fell from three-and-a-half week highs as souring risk appetite increased demand for the safe haven debt.
Investors are now keeping a close eye on inflation data due Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike trajectory. A half-point increase in rates is expected at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 14-15.
"The gap between gold and real rates may be attributed to both an undue rise in real rates given quantitative tightening, and to the still-massive amount of complacent length being held in gold, keeping the yellow metal's prices elevated," TD Securities said in a note.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.