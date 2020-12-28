PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar softens; U.S. Senate vote on increased aid eyed
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar eased, while investors kept a close watch on a U.S. Senate vote on increased pandemic aid checks to individuals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,880.06 per ounce by 0108 GMT, after closing slightly lower in the last session. On Monday, the metal had climbed as much 1.3% after the passage of a near $900 billion U.S. stimulus package.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% to $1,882.20.
* Against a basket of currencies, the dollar dipped, raising gold's appeal to other currency holders. [USD/]
* The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted in favour of President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate.
* Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation, has gained more than 24% this year, largely driven by a raft of stimulus measures unleashed to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. * The distribution of an initial 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech across the European Union will be completed by September. * Hedge funds and money managers raised bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Dec. 21, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. * Holdings in SPDR's Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2% to 1,169.86 tonnes on Monday from 1,167.53 tonnes on Thursday.
* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebounded about 82% in November after a plunge in October, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday. * Silver rose 1.3% to $26.50 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.7% to $1,038.46 and palladium gained 0.8% to $2,342.79. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut