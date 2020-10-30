PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar rally stalls, virus cases mount

* Gold still on track for third straight monthly decline

* Wall St drops as COVID cases jump

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gold jumped more than 1% on Friday as the dollar slipped from a one-month peak, while worries over rising COVID-19 cases and uncertainty surrounding next week's U.S. presidential election offered support to the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,881.31 by 10:16 a.m. EDT (1416 GMT) following two straight sessions of sharp declines.

Bullion is down 0.3% this month.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,884.40.

"Gold rebounded as the dollar partially reversed its surprising two-day rally," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

"Investors are finding the bottom of the recent range a good level at which to add to gold holdings ahead of the hotly contested election next week, which seems likely to return a one-party government that means much bigger and faster stimulus."

The dollar index eased 0.2% after climbing to its highest in a month in the previous session. [USD/]

Ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. election day, Democrat challenger Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump nationally in the polls, but most competitive states have shown a closer race.

"There's a lot of structural pieces in place for gold to continue to rise after the election, regardless of the outcome," said Kevin Rich, Global Gold Market Advisor for The Perth Mint.

"Based on the amount of fiscal stimulus that is gone in from here in the United States and globally ... (and) the enormous amount of government debt taken on ... that's going to put a lot of currencies under pressure, including the U.S. dollar."

Gold, which has risen 24% so far this year, tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and in Europe dented investors' appetite for riskier assets. [MKTS/GLOB]

Silver rose 1.1% to $23.53 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $846.83 and palladium gained 0.9% to $2,211.67. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 5)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.