PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% on tepid U.S. dollar, safe-haven inflows

By Seher Dareen

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose nearly 1% on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and some safe-haven demand as weak U.S. economic readings and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials fuelled recession worries.

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.8% to $1,919.41 per ounce by 10:47 a.m. ET (1547 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.9% to $1,924.60.

"The U.S. dollar is weakening and that's one of the reasons why we're seeing the rally in gold, which I think it is going to just accelerate from here."

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, while producer prices fell more than expected last month, offering evidence that inflation was receding.

Sentiment in wider financial markets remained weak as global slowdown worries dented investors' appetite for riskier assets. .N

However, traders see rates peaking at 4.85% by June, with a 25-basis point rate hike baked in for February. FEDWATCH

Given the mixed messaging coming from Fed officials, gold has struggled to gain a firm footing above $1,920 and is looking distinctly overbought on the charts, independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 0.8% to $23.60 per ounce, platinum XPT= dropped 1.5% to $1,022.88 while palladium XPD= was down 0.9% to $1,703.38.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

