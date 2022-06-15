PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% on dollar retreat as Fed decision looms
* Fed announcement expected at 1800 GMT
* Retail sales fall 0.3% in May (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
By Kavya Guduru
June 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday, following a retreat in the dollar, as investors waited to see whether the Federal Reserve would opt for one of the sharpest U.S. rate hikes since 1994.
The dollar is trading marginally lower, boosting gold ahead of the Fed's rate decision, DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas said.
The policy decision is due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), with many traders, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, pricing in a 75 basis point hike from the Fed. [FEDWATCH]
The dollar index was 0.3% lower, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers, while Treasury yields also dipped. [USD/] [US/]
Uncertainty regarding the outcome of Wednesday's FOMC meeting is also prompting some buying interest in safe-haven metals, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.
Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
With markets participants nearly fully pricing in two consecutive 75 bp hikes, "gold and risk markets alike could be set up for a short-squeeze," TD Securities said in a note.
Investors also took stock of data showing an unexpected fall in U.S. retail sales in May amid record high gasoline prices.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said a "wealth shock" due to lockdowns in China merely delayed rather than derailed its upside view for bullion.
A rebound in emerging market demand, strong ETF inflows, central bank buying amid U.S. growth weakness into 2023 all augur well for gold, the bank said, projecting a three-month price target of $2,100 an ounce.
