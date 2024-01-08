News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats to three-week low in run up to US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

January 08, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Written by Anushree Ashish Mukherjee for Reuters ->

By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a three-week low on Monday, pressured by dollar strength and elevated Treasury yields as expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut faded, with investors looking ahead to this week's U.S. inflation data for more clarity.

Spot gold XAU= was down more than 1% at $2,023.49 per ounce by 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), after earlier touching its lowest since Dec. 18. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.9% to $2,029.80.

Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, pointed to Friday's stronger than expected U.S. employment data.

"Maybe that takes some of the rate cut odds off the table or lowers them to some degree," he said.

The U.S. employed more people than expected in December, casting some doubt on market expectations that the Fed would start cutting interest rates in March.

Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index .DXY was steady after posting its best week since July 2023, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR remained above 4%. USD/US/

Ahead of the U.S. consumer price inflation report due on Thursday, the market sees a 69% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

"If and when a recession becomes apparent, the Fed can be expected to cut rates, likely weakening the dollar and benefiting the dollar gold price," Heraeus Metals said in a note.

Spot silver XAG= was down 0.7% at $22.99 per ounce, and platinum XPT= fell 1.5% to $945.11.

Palladium XPD= lost 2.7% to $998.94, falling for a tenth session.

"In aggregate, price risk remains to the downside for palladium for 2024, and it is likely that the price will slip back below $1,000/oz at some point this year" Heraeus Metals said.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((anushree.ashishMukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.