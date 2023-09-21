News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats on Fed's higher-for-longer stance

September 21, 2023 — 11:09 am EDT

By Harshit Verma

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gold extended its decline for the third straight session on Thursday, as dollar and treasury yields rallied after the Federal Reserve reinforced its higher-for-longer strategy on interest rate hikes.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 eased 1.2% to $1,943.70.

The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday, but its updated quarterly projections showed that rates may be lifted once more this year and kept tight through 2024.

Traders and investors are seeking a hedge, "should the Fed fail to deliver a soft landing in coming months," Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy, said in a note.

