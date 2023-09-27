PRECIOUS-Gold retreats on dollar's ascent as higher Fed rate bets prevail

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest in over a month on Wednesday on the dollar's ascent as markets braced for the prospect of interest rates staying elevated for longer.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,895.13 per ounce by 0932 GMT, its lowest level since Aug. 22. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 eased 0.3% to $1,913.30.

The dollar stood strong at a 10-month high against its major peers as Treasury yields stayed elevated on the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. rates. USD/US/

"The Fed has been indicating higher interest rates for longer for the past two months, but after oil prices started rallying and raising inflation risks, the market has started taking it seriously," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

A "soft landing" for the U.S. economy is more likely than not, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday, but there's also a 40% chance that the Federal Reserve will need to raise rates "meaningfully" to beat inflation.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding dollar-priced bullion, which does not yield any interest.

The higher-for-longer rate narrative seems to be overriding safe-haven flows for gold, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, Fed's preferred inflation measure, is due on Friday.

Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, touched a more than four-year low. GOL/ETF

"If the inflation number is falling, we could see some support coming to gold and the expectation of tightening monetary policy could dampen a bit," Kumari said.

Silver XAG= dropped 0.4% to $22.76 per ounce, having touched a 12-day low, while platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $902.75.

Palladium XPD= was on track to snap a four-session losing streak, gaining 1.1% to $1,237.37.

