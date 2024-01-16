News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as US dollar, yields climb; Fed speakers on tap

Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

January 16, 2024 — 05:26 am EST

Written by Anjana Anil for Reuters ->

By Anjana Anil

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices declined on Tuesday, hurt by a strengthening dollar and Treasury yields, as markets wait to hear remarks from several Federal Reserve officials this week to further gauge the central bank's monetary policy path.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.7% at $2,041.09 per ounce, as of 0958 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.3% to $2,045.00.

"Looking at what's happening in the markets, I would say that the narrative is very much on dollar strength and this is penalizing the gold prices," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades, said.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.5% to a more than one-month high, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders, while yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR climbed above 4%. US/USD/

"Fed officials probably will keep a neutral guidance, keeping all options on the table based on incoming data. So to see gold prices tick higher, we need to remain on a soft landing path," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Lower interest rates increase non-yielding bullion's appeal.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.