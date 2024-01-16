PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as US dollar, yields climb; Fed speakers on tap

By Anjana Anil

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices declined on Tuesday, hurt by a strengthening dollar and Treasury yields, as markets wait to hear remarks from several Federal Reserve officials this week to further gauge the central bank's monetary policy path.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.7% at $2,041.09 per ounce, as of 0958 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.3% to $2,045.00.

"Looking at what's happening in the markets, I would say that the narrative is very much on dollar strength and this is penalizing the gold prices," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades, said.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.5% to a more than one-month high, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders, while yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR climbed above 4%. US/USD/

"Fed officials probably will keep a neutral guidance, keeping all options on the table based on incoming data. So to see gold prices tick higher, we need to remain on a soft landing path," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Lower interest rates increase non-yielding bullion's appeal.

