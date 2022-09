PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as traders brace for hefty Fed rate hike

* Fed expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps on Wednesday

* Palladium drops 5%

* Dollar jumps 0.5%, U.S. two-year yield hits almost 15-year high (Recasts, adds comments, details and updates prices)

By Kavya Guduru

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped as much as 1% on Tuesday as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed, and investors squared positions ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,662.97 an ounce by 9:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT), lingering near a 29-month low hit last week.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,671.20.

"Gold can't shake off any of these aggressive Fed tightening concerns... yields continue to skyrocket, especially in the short end of the curve — that's just been consistently putting pressure on gold," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.

The Fed is widely seen hiking interest rates by at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

Other central banks are also expected to keep tightening monetary policy in the face of surging inflation. Sweden lifted interest rates by a full percentage point on Tuesday. Britain, Norway, Switzerland and Japan also hold monetary policy meetings this week.

High interest rates usually dim bullion's appeal since they translate to an increased opportunity cost of holding the asset, which pays no interest.

"An aggressively hawkish monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve... has boosted U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar index — both of which are competing assets with the safe-haven metals," Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said in a note.

The dollar held firm near a two-decade high, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders. The U.S. two-year yield hit an almost 15-year high. [USD/] [US/]

Although "when global recessionary fears really become the focal point for markets as everyone has become more aggressive with their tightening cycles, that's when gold will have an opportunity," Moya said.

In other precious metals, spot silver slipped 2.6% to $19.11 per ounce, platinum gained 0.1% to $918.40 and palladium dropped 4.6% to $2,123.12. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 7)

