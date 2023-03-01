PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as investors navigate interest rate outlook

By Kavya Guduru

March 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices were lower on Thursday as the dollar firmed, with a fresh set of global economic data cementing investor worries that global interest rates would stay higher for longer than expected.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,833.57 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT, after hitting a one-week peak on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.3% to $1,840.50.

Although considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates to tame rising prices increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold prices "are just consolidating. The dollar has strengthened and that's why we see gold prices coming down a little," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.1%, making bullion less affordable for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. manufacturing contracted for a fourth straight month in February, but there were signs that factory activity was starting to stabilise, with a measure of new orders pulling back from a more than 2-1/2-year low.

"Gold probably might be range-bound until we get more data... many (are) eyeing what the U.S. Federal Reserve's going to do this month when they meet and whether they will continue to raise interest rates and by how much, which is the key question," GoldSilver Central's Lan said.

Fed policymakers will provide updated projections on the rate path and economy at the end of their March 21-22 meeting.

Money markets expect the Fed's target rate to peak at 5.485% in September. FEDWATCH

Data on Wednesday showed German consumer prices rose more than anticipated in February, following Tuesday's data showing inflation rose unexpectedly in France and Spain - pushing up European Central Bank rate hike expectations.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $20.90 per ounce, and palladium XPD= lost 0.8% to $1,428.85.

Platinum XPT= fell 0.5% to $950.64, after scaling a three-week high in the previous session.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.