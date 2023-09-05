PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as growth risks drive safe-haven bids to US dollar

By Harshit Verma

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to a one-week low on Tuesday on rising bond yields and as investors opted for the U.S. dollar to hedge against global growth concerns.

Non-yielding gold loses its appeal when rates rise.

Focus was also on comments by Fed officials expected to speak during the week.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller saidon Tuesday the latest round of economic data is giving the central bank space to see if it needs to raise rates again.

"In the meantime, the precious metal is showing signs of exhaustion on the daily charts with weakness below the 50-day SMA opening a path back toward $1,920," Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, said in a note.

Platinum XPT= dipped 1.9% to $936.17 and palladium XPD= eased 1% to $1,209.09.

