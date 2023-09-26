PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar, yields rise on hawkish Fed

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday were set to fall for a second straight session as Treasury yields and the dollar rose on prospects of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer.

Spot gold XAU= slipped 0.5% to $1,906.24 per ounce by 9:56 a.m. EDT (1356 GMT), its lowest since Sept. 14, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.6% to $1,925.10.

Inflation staying above the Fed's 2% target remains a greater risk than tight central bank policy slowing the economy, Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said on Monday.

"The market is not currently positioned for gold to behave as a safe-haven yet. If there is a fear that the Fed is going to over-tighten and anticipation of significant deterioration in the economy, then it is good news for gold," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is priced in dollars and does not yield interest. The dollar rose to near 10-month highs while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields scaled a fresh 16-year peak. USD/US/

Investors await the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due on Friday to gauge the Fed's interest-rate path.

"If we get a hot report, then there will be further downward pressure on gold," Moya added.

"The (gold) bears would be eying liquidity resting below recent lows at $1,900 and then at $1,885 next. Those are our immediate downside targets," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, said in a note.

Silver XAG= dropped 0.9% to $22.90 per ounce, platinum XPT= shed 1.1% of $901.36 and palladium XPD= slipped 0.8% to a of $1,218.89.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

