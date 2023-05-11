PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar gains upper hand

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

May 11 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Thursday as the dollar advanced and outweighed support for safe-haven bullion from lingering economic risks including the US debt ceiling deadlock, while traders digested the impact of weak data on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6% to $2,017.00 per ounce by 11:41 a.m. EDT (1541 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCv1 shed 0.7% to $2,023.00.

Gold popped up after data showed a jump in weekly jobless claims and the smallest annual increase in producer prices in over two years.

However, the metal soon gave up those gains as the dollar, a rival safe-haven, advanced, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. USD/.DXY

Investors also took stock of comments from Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari that an extended period of high rates would be necessary if inflation stayed stubbornly high.

While this weighs on sentiment for gold "to a certain extent, the precious metal remains in its uptrend channel established in November," said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals dealer at Heraeus.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, elevated interest rates dim appeal for zero-yield bullion.

"The rate-hike period may be coming to an end, but the Federal Reserve may take a wait-and-see approach to ensure inflation is sustainably cooling before making any further decisions," Zumpfe said.

On Wednesday, data showed the annual increase in U.S. consumer prices slowed to below 5% in April for the first time in two years, but remained well above the Fed's 2% target.

With inflation still sticky amid a slow deterioration in the U.S. economy, the Fed is less likely to feel the need to hike rates further, keeping gold in a sideways to higher trend, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Silver XAG= dropped 4.7% to $24.23 per ounce, platinum XPT= shed 2.2% to $1,089.64 and palladium XPD= lost 3.3% to $1,553.34.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Subhranshu Sahu)

