PRECIOUS-Gold resumes rally, palladium gains support on Russia-Ukraine discord

By Brijesh Patel

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended gains to a fresh three-month peak on Monday as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict supported bullion's safe-haven appeal and sparked fears of supply disruption in the palladium market.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,864.94 per ounce by 10:27 a.m. ET (1527 GMT), after hitting its highest level since Nov. 18. U.S. gold futures gained 1.5% to $1,869.60.

"We got flight to safety going into gold at the moment as equity markets are selling off. We also have lot of big economic data coming out this week and the main focus is the inflation," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

U.S. stock indexes continued their slide on worries over higher interest rate environment and after the U.S. warned Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack on Ukraine. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N]

"We believe that any further escalation of the situation will deter the Fed from raising interest rates by 50 basis points in March, as this could spark excessive turmoil on the financial markets," Commerzbank said in a note.

Non-yielding gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation. Markets now await producer prices data for January and minutes from the U.S. central bank's January monetary policy meeting later this week.

Palladium was up 0.2% at $2,311.93, having hit an over two-week peak.

Russia is one of the world's largest palladium-producing countries, and any escalation in conflict between Russia and Ukraine could lead to supply disruptions, analysts said.

"It looks like the percentage of palladium they (Russia) export as a percentage of the global production is pretty close to 50% and that obviously does make the metal extremely exposed to any temporary reductions in supplies from Russia should the conflict escalates from current levels," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Silver rose 0.9% to $23.78 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $1,027.75. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

