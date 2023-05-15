PRECIOUS-Gold regains strength as US debt ceiling talks drag on

By Arundhati Sarkar

May 15 (Reuters) - Gold regained its footing on Monday after three straight sessions of losses as the dollar eased and investors remained wary of the U.S. debt ceiling standoff that could fuel worries of a global economic slowdown.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $2,015.80 per ounce by 0927 GMT, having hit its lowest since May 5 on Friday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 ticked up 0.1% to $2,021.40.

"Bullion remains supported above $2,000 by persistent anxiety over ongoing U.S. debt-ceiling talks as well as hopes that the Fed is done with its rate hikes," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May on worries that political haggling over raising the federal government's borrowing cap could trigger a recession.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he expects to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.

"Still, gold risks being temporarily dragged back into the sub-$2,000 domain on a major risk-on wave stemming from a deal to lift the U.S. debt ceiling in the immediate term," Exinity's Tan said.

He added that bullion may also be forced to pare more of its recent gains if Fed speakers signal another rate hike.

While bullion tends to gain during events of uncertainty, higher interest rates dim its appeal.

A host of Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell are due to speak this week. Markets are pricing in a 78.8% chance of the Fed holding rates at the current level in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Friday the central bank probably will need to raise interest rates further if inflation stays high.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $24.03 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.8% to $1,057.79, and palladium XPD= climbed 1.4% to $1,529.95.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.