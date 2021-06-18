US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold regains some ground, but heads for worst week in almost 9 months

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

June 18 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1% on Friday as a pause in the dollar's rally helped bullion claw back some ground from a sharp slide in the previous sessions driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish tilt, which put it on course for its worst week in nearly nine months.

Spot gold XAU= climbed to $1,790.59 per ounce by 0908 GMT, but was down 4.5% for the week. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 1% to $1,791.70.

There was some bargain-hunting after the sell-off and the dollar's rally has "stopped for a moment", helping gold rise, ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said.

But any uptick in gold is likely to be temporary with the dollar expected to go higher, Boele added.

Palladium XPD= gained 1.9% to $2,545.18 per ounce but was on track for its worst week since March 2020 after shedding as much as 11% on Thursday.

Silver XAG= rose 1.7% to $26.36 but was down more than 5% for the week.Platinum XPT= climbed about 2% to $1,078.71.

The Fed on Wednesday signalled it would be considering whether to taper its asset purchase programme meeting by meeting and brought forward projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023.

The dollar .DXY jumped to a two-month high after the Fed comments, en route to its best week in nearly nine months. USD/US/

Higher interest rates translate into higher opportunity cost of holding gold.

Gold's retreat below the key $1,800-per-ounce mark and other support levels, including the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, were further bearish technical signals, analysts said.

But "the reaction in gold has been somewhat overdone," said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir.

"Despite the current high-growth, inflationary environment, the proposed Fed rate hikes are not expected to set in for at least another 18 months. So after a little bit more weakness here, gold will regroup and push higher," Meir said.

Gold's break below 200-day moving averagehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gBOPuM

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

