PRECIOUS-Gold regains ground as US dollar, yields tick lower after jobs data

By Brijesh Patel

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday after a slightly weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report pushed the dollar and Treasury yields lower, offering some respite to bullion which was still on track for its worst week in six.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= gained 0.4% to $23.64 per ounce and platinum XPT= was steady at $911.18. Both were set for their third consecutive weekly loss.

Palladium XPD= slipped 0.6% to $1,250.84 per ounce.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

