News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold regains ground as US dollar, yields tick lower after jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

August 04, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

By Brijesh Patel

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday after a slightly weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report pushed the dollar and Treasury yields lower, offering some respite to bullion which was still on track for its worst week in six.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= gained 0.4% to $23.64 per ounce and platinum XPT= was steady at $911.18. Both were set for their third consecutive weekly loss.

Palladium XPD= slipped 0.6% to $1,250.84 per ounce.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.