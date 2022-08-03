PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on heightened U.S.-China tensions

* Gold shrugging off rising yields a positive sign - analyst

* Fed officials walk back dovish Powell comments post-FOMC

* BoE rate hike decision on Aug. 4 in focus (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Arundhati Sarkar

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday drawing on support from escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington, although firmer U.S. Treasury yields capped gains in the non-yielding asset and held it below a one-month high hit in the last session.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,765.68 per ounce by 0839 GMT. On Tuesday, bullion rose to its highest since July 5, hitting $1,787.79 before closing down 0.6% on the day to break a four-session winning streak.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,782.90.

"Apart from heightened geopolitical tensions caused by Pelosi's Taiwan visit, the fact that gold is able to shrug off rising bond yields today is a positive sign," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

China condemned House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip, the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years, and responded with a flurry of military exercises, summoning the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

Rupert Rowling, market analyst, at Kinesis Money, however, expected the impact of the tensions to be short-lived.

"Market focus will return to interest rates and the negative long-term impact that is likely to have on gold."

A trio of Fed policymakers signalled on Tuesday that more rate hikes are coming in the near term, which has lifted benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields and taken some shine off gold.

In this environment of ever-rising interest rates, gold's appeal diminishes due to its lack of yield, Rowling said, noting that the Bank of England was expected to raise its benchmark rate by 50 basis points on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.3% to $19.89 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.3% to $2,069.70.

Platinum eased 0.1% to $892.94.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.