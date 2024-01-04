PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on dollar retreat; spotlight on US jobs data

By Hissay Ongmu Bhutia

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rebounded from a two-week low on Thursday, as a pullback in the dollar lifted demand among investors who are looking ahead to a U.S. jobs report that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $2,046.70 per ounce as of 1006 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 21 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.6% to $2,054.50 per ounce.

"A weaker dollar and slightly lower U.S. rates are lifting gold. It seems like the market participants took the Fed minutes as slightly more dovish," said Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS.

"We expect with the Fed implementing several rates cuts this year, this should bring back financial investors via ETF and bar demand and lift the price of gold to $2,250 per ounce by the end of the year," Staunovo added.

The dollar =USD slipped 0.2% against its rivals after hitting a three-week high in the last session, making gold more attractive for other currency holders. USD/

Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 12-13 meeting released on Wednesday showed a growing sense among policymakers that inflation was under control and were concerned about the risks of the central bank's "overly restrictive" monetary policy on the economy.

Traders are pricing in about a 66% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Fed at its March 20 policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. job openings fell to a nearly three-year low in November as the labor market cools.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $22.9919 per ounce, while platinum XPT= was up at $971.15. Palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $1,069.03 per ounce.

(Reporting by Hissay Ongmu Bhutia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((HissayOngmu.Bhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

