PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as US dollar, yields slip with eyes on Fed guidance

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

February 27, 2024 — 05:56 am EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and bond yields, ahead of a key inflation report and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further clues on when interest rate cuts will commence.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $2,035.23 per ounce as of 1022 GMT, hovering near its highest since Feb. 7 hit on Friday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $2,044.80 per ounce.

The dollar index .DXY extended its losing run and benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing for other currency holders. USD/

"It is a modest uptick in gold, likely driven by slightly lower U.S. long-term interest rates and a moderately weaker dollar. Solid physical demand and central bank purchases are keeping gold above the $2,000 per ounce," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"We continue to expect the Fed to cut rates around mid-year, that will likely support demand from financial investors and lift the gold price to $2,250 per ounce by the end of this year."

Recent remarks from Fed policymakers suggested the U.S. central bank was in no rush to cut interest rates, largely cementing bets against any rate cuts before June.

Markets are currently pricing in a 63% chance of a Fed rate cut in June, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

At least 10 Fed officials are due to speak this week, while investors are focussed on the core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due on Thursday.

Spot platinum XPT= climbed 1.2% to $890.55 per ounce, palladium XPD= rose 1.8% to $968.25, and silver XAG= edged 0.5% higher to $22.62 per ounce.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://reut.rs/3uRAci3

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

