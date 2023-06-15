PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as dollar, yields slip after US data

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

June 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose from a three-month low on Thursday as the dollar and bond yields crept lower after U.S. economic data, although worries over more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve capped gains.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,950.59 per ounce by 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT), having hit its lowest since March 17. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.3% to $1,962.90.

U.S. industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.2% in May, missing expectations for a 0.1% increase, while a separate report showed initial jobless claims unchanged at 262,000 for last week.

"That data is prompting some corrective price action from yesterday's strong price moves in the dollar index and in treasury yields and also some short covering," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco, who saw prices trending sideways to lower in the near-term.

The dollar index was down 0.4% while 10-year Treasury yields slipped, supporting demand for buck-priced, zero-interest-bearing bullion. USD/US/

"But today's data is going to be overshadowed by the still long shadow of the FOMC meeting yesterday," Wyckoff said, adding that the three-month low hit overnight also put some technical selling pressure on gold.

The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

Markets now see a 65% chance of the Fed hiking rates in July, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

"Physical markets showing some signs of life into this current price weakness but the major driver here, once again, is the outlook for the Fed's hiking cycle," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.8% to $23.73 per ounce, platinum XPT= dropped 0.7% to $982.31 while palladium XPD= shed 0.7% to $1,376.70.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.